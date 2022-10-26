 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is one huge, fancy and quite famous place and we want you to tell us its name and who it was owned by. If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was Señor Wences, a Spanish ventriloquist who often appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show. Those who got the answer right this week were Anita Angell Michaels, Charlee Hutton, Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers, Will Straughn, Seery Saurage and Sharon Biri. S'all right!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Archery hunting in Missouri

Archery hunting in Missouri

Archery is one of the most fulfilling ways to hunt big and small game alike here in Missouri. Over my lifetime, we have had huge growth in tec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News