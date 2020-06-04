TAKE A GUESS
This week's Take A Guess may look strange, but it has an important purpose for people doing some decorative sprucing up of their home or business. If you think you know the answer, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a half-a-teaspoon which is used for measuring — especially for serious dieters wanting to cut their sugar intake. Coming up with the right answer were Shirley Harrington, Donna Earhart, Candy Hente, Dan Burle, Chris Jenkins, Steven Burdick, Susan Smith Kline, Vickie Golden and Nancy Bullis. Good guessing, half-spoon experts!

