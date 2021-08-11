This interesting antique tool came in quite handy when needed, but was never used by most people. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a pair of metal detector sandals. Stepping up with the right answer were these fine folks: Ray Fauset, Chris Jenkins, Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers, Mark Easter and Judy Kopfman. Good job, all!