This week's Take a Guess is another antique from "the good old days." This was one very important device back in the day. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was an electricity-free iron that was filled with hot coals to straighten out wrinkles. Who were the people that came up with the correct answer? They were Barbara Martin, Laura Simpson Raymer, Susan Smith Kline, Dan Burle, Matthew Pesco, Donna Underwood, Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers, Will Straughn, Judy Kopfman, Donna Earhart, Nancy Bullis and Larry Ross. Great job, folks!

