This week's Take a Guess is a musical instrument that goes by more than a few different names. Any of them will be considered a correct answer. Do you know what it's called? f you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!