 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a musical instrument that goes by more than a few different names. Any of them will be considered a correct answer. Do you know what it's called? f you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was an insect catcher. These folks from all across the "web" gave the right answer: Kelsey Reese, Charlotte Brady, Chris Jenkins, Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman, John Lister, Larry Ross, Jodi Williams and Mary Cook. Now go "bug" somebody else!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a strange looking gizmo that can be a lifesaver when it's needed to take care of a common household problem. If yo…

COUNTRY DAYS PHOTO CONTEST WINNER
News

COUNTRY DAYS PHOTO CONTEST WINNER

  • Updated

Farmington Press reporter Mark Marberry, and Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candy Hente, center, present the Daily…

LIONS CLUB INSTALLS OFFICERS
News

LIONS CLUB INSTALLS OFFICERS

The Farmington Lions Club installed new officers for 2021-2022. From left, Lion Marshall James welcomes incoming President Lisa Sumpter, Secon…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News