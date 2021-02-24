This week's Take a Guess is obviously some sort of spoon — but it's made for a very special, and very unusual, purpose. If you know what that purpose is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a set of preform soda bottles prior to their heating and inflation to full size. Very few of our readers came up with the right answer, but those who did were Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman and Leigh Sullivan Monk. Great job, ladies!