If you think that this week's Take a Guess looks like some medieval torture device, you'd be wrong, but it's definitely sinister looking. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was... well, we are accepting several different guesses. A stereo in a briefcase or some kind of midi sound or recording device fit the bill for us. Those guessing correctly were Steven Burdick, Kevin P. Brown, Paul Oberlander, Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Nancy Bullis, Mike Bowers and D.W. Underwood. Congratulations, audiophiles!