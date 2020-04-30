TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess features a handy little gadget you might find useful if you're working on a particular kind of Missouri plantation. What is it? If you think you know the answer, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page.

Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a hoof pick for cleaning horse hooves. Coming up with the right answer were Candy Wiggins Hente, Jeanne Wilson Johnson, Laura Long Helbig, Harry E. Asmussen, Mike Bowers, Carol Crites and Harold Gallaher. Salute!

