TAKE A GUESS

This vintage product is still a lifesaver in the 21st century but was so large and difficult to use that it had to be administered by a medical professional. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!