 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
TAKE A GUESS

This vintage product is still a lifesaver in the 21st century but was so large and difficult to use that it had to be administered by a medical professional. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was the Brazilian treehopper. This weird insect can be found in both North and South America, Africa, Asia and Australia. We accepted a wide variety of answers. Bugging us with the right answer by press time were Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Will Straughn and Judy Kopfman. Awesome job, folks! 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 FALL YARD OF THE SEASON

2022 FALL YARD OF THE SEASON

The Dore family of Farmington was designated as having the "2022 Fall Yard of the Season" by Belgrade State Bank and the Nancy Weber Garden Club.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News