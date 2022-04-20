 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is no antique... but it sure is kinda' weird. Obviously, they are some sort of bracelet... but what are they called and what is unique about them? Do you know? If you think you do, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a cast iron farm field seeder... and, boy, are there a lot of people who know their antique farm equipment. Here's the LONG list of those who came up with the right answer: Paul Oberlander, Kevin Broeker, Teresa Engelke, Nancy Bullis, Matthew Pesco, Dave Foshee, Mike Bowers, Will Straughn, Judy Kopfman, D.W. Underwood, Nickolyn Russell, Donna Earhart, Ray Fauset and Larry Ross. You all did fantastic!

