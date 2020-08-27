 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess comes from a different time and totally different culture than ours. You may have seen one in a museum or possibly even a movie, but it still comes down to this — do you know what it is? If so, take a guess!

Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a butter pick. It's used to cut butter in the shape of curls. Coming up with the right answer were Donna Earhart, Judy Kopfman, Larry Ross and Sam Peters. Salute!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
No horsin' around
News

No horsin' around

When you're as busy as Danny Joe and Sandra Miller, you haven't got much time to "horse around." The Millers breed champion quarter horses tha…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This odd looking food accessory, pictured to the left of a writing pen for size comparison, has a very specific and helpful purpose. Any idea …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News