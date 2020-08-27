This week's Take a Guess comes from a different time and totally different culture than ours. You may have seen one in a museum or possibly even a movie, but it still comes down to this — do you know what it is? If so, take a guess!
Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a butter pick. It's used to cut butter in the shape of curls. Coming up with the right answer were Donna Earhart, Judy Kopfman, Larry Ross and Sam Peters. Salute!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!