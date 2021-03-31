 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is weird gadget that actually serves a practical purpose...if you don't mind getting some very strange looks from your family, friends and coworkers. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a potato ricer. Choosing to come up with the correct answer rather than just remaining a spec"tater" were Chris Layne, Kerry Kiser-Boughton, Susan Smith Kline, Donna Earhart, Judy Kopfman, Leigh Sullivan Monk Ray Fauset and Frances VanWaardhuizen.

