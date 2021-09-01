One thing we can assure you about this week's Take a Guess — that's no UFO at the top of that mountain! Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess is a weird meteorological condition called volcanic lightning. Erupting with the right answer were the following: Mike Bowers, D.W. Underwood, Mark Easter, Ray Fauset, Bill Cook, Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman, Betty Allen Bynum, Larry Ross and Laura Simpson Raymer. Good job, folks!