 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

One thing we can assure you about this week's Take a Guess — that's no UFO at the top of that mountain! Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess is a weird meteorological condition called volcanic lightning. Erupting with the right answer were the following: Mike Bowers, D.W. Underwood, Mark Easter, Ray Fauset, Bill Cook, Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman, Betty Allen Bynum, Larry Ross and Laura Simpson Raymer. Good job, folks!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is different than any kind we've had before. This is a strange meteorological condition that is only found in at cert…

COVID SURVIVOR SPEAKS AT MAC
News

COVID SURVIVOR SPEAKS AT MAC

Mineral Area College’s fall all-college meetings started off last week with an inspiring message from Mineral Area College retiree and Covid s…

+4
Internship program a success
News

Internship program a success

  • Updated

Jessica Mell and Bryant Allen, of the First State Community Bank (FSCB) Learning and Development Team, were the guest speakers at this month's…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News