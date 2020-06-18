Here's a handy little gadget to help people who wear a certain kind of clothing accessory. Any idea what it might be? If you think you know what it is, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page.
Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Last week's Take a Guess was a button making tool. Coming up with the right answer were Larry Ross and Mark Easter. Good job, fellas!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!