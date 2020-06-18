TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

Here's a handy little gadget to help people who wear a certain kind of clothing accessory. Any idea what it might be? If you think you know what it is, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page.

Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a button making tool. Coming up with the right answer were Larry Ross and Mark Easter. Good job, fellas!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FP ARCHIVES: NUMBER ONE
News

FP ARCHIVES: NUMBER ONE

The Choraliers from Farmington High School, under the direction of Don Vieth, came away from the District Music Festival at Jefferson College …

+6
Time to laugh again
News

Time to laugh again

Nate Barron, a St. Francois County resident, stand-up comic and comedy show producer, believes it’s time for people to laugh again. So, for th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News