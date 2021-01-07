This week's Take a Guess is an odd looking device that was once a big help to someone performing a labor-intensive job. The modern version of this antique remains a timesaver to this very day. Do you know what it is? If not, are you willing to take a guess? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!