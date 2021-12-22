 Skip to main content
In honor of the excitement every kid feels when they open their gifts under the tree, can you tell me the brand name of the rifle this young man is firing and what he was warned would happen if he received a BB gun for Christmas? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a dental key or tooth key. The tool was introduced in the early 1700s and became the instrument of choice for tooth pulling from the 1770s onwards. They remained in common use until the beginning of the 20th century. Those coming up with the correct answer by press time were Judy Kopfman, Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers, Jim Bullis, Kevin Broeker, Dan Burle, Susan Smith Kline, Joseph Cerchi, and Larry Ross. Merry Christmas!

