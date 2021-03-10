 Skip to main content
TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another household tool from yesteryear. It would come in quite handy if somebody had one on hand when the need arose. Do you know what it is? If you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a tool for setting the pitch or angle on a handsaw. On the cutting edge of providing this week's right answer were Paul Hasse, Dave Foshee, Gary Scott, Judy Kopfman and Donna Earhart. Great job, folks!

