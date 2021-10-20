This week's Take a Guess is a vintage item that at one time might have been found in many homes, but probably not nowadays. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a multi-angle gasket cutter, although several other answers were also accepted. Coming up with the right answer were the following gasket-cutting experts: Bill Cook, Ray Fauset, D.W. Underwood, Susan Smith Kline, Richard Stephens and Larry Ross. Good job, everyone!