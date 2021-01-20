 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess could possibly make your life a whole lot more comfortable. Do you know what it is? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a pot strainer. Straining to come up with the answer and ultimately succeeding were Caitlin N Caleb, Lovina Hedicke Griffon, Judy Kopfman, Chris Jenkins, Marjorie Smith, Dave Foshee, and Mike Bowers. Great job crew!

