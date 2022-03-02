 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess brings us to pre-World War II England where this device, obviously having something to do with the eyes, looks pretty scary to be used on a child. Do you have any idea what its specific purpose was? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a 1950s-era rocket crystal radio set. Gathering the right wavelengths to determine the correct answer was the following: Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers and Judy Kopfman. Great job!

