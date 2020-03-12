You have free articles remaining.
This week's Take a Guess item is one not something that used to be found just anywhere or used by everybody. Can you guess what it is? Do you have any idea what it might be? Give us a call at our office at 573-756-8927 or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's Farmington Press.
Last week's item was an egg scale used to determine if an egg can be labeled A, AA or AAA. Contacting us with the right answer were Jim Dugal, Mark Easter, Alice Louis Johnson and Bettye Warner. These folks are all good eggs!