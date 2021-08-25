 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is different than any kind we've had before. This is a strange meteorological condition that is only found in at certain times in certain locations. Do you know what it's called? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a 115V AC/DC horizontal steam engine. Coming up with the right answer were these wonderful folks: Mike Bowers, Mark Easter, D.W. Underwood, Bill Cook, Judy Kopfman, Charlotte Brady, Brenda Jenkins, Charlotte Brady, Phil Morin, Joe Snyder and Susan Smith Kline. Great job!

