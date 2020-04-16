This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking object with a very unusual purpose that might take a little digging to discover. Any idea what it might be? If you want to guess, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Last week's Take a Guess was a lot easier than the previous week's quiz. What was it? A canister vacuum that was found in many American homes in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Coming up with the right answer were Bettye Warner-Gant, Donald Lee Darby, Kathy Crouch, Joni Jones, Loyshular 12, Dennis Smith, Dan Burle, Soma Pi, Steven Burdick, Steve Vogt, Paul Oberlander, Lovina Hedicke Griffon, Vicky Britton Wilcox Collins, Ron Allen, Melody Carr, Mary Ann Carr and Pattie Smith. Boy, these folks really cleaned up this week!
