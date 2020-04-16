TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS
Picasa

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking object with a very unusual purpose that might take a little digging to discover. Any idea what it might be? If you want to guess, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a lot easier than the previous week's quiz. What was it? A canister vacuum that was found in many American homes in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Coming up with the right answer were Bettye Warner-Gant, Donald Lee Darby, Kathy Crouch, Joni Jones, Loyshular 12, Dennis Smith, Dan Burle, Soma Pi, Steven Burdick, Steve Vogt, Paul Oberlander, Lovina Hedicke Griffon, Vicky Britton Wilcox Collins, Ron Allen, Melody Carr, Mary Ann Carr and Pattie Smith. Boy, these folks really cleaned up this week!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
A farewell to 'Dano'
News

A farewell to 'Dano'

  • Updated

St. Francois County Emergency Management Director, Dan “Dano” Duncan, died unexpectedly last week on April Fool’s Day. Because of his well-kno…

COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU
News

COUNTY RESPONDS TO 1918 SPANISH FLU

  • Updated

Local historian Bob Schmidt dropped by the Farmington Press office and left a copy of a closing proclamation issued in 1918 during the Spanish…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is something that everyone has in their house, it's just a lot fancier than the one pictured here. So, what is this o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News