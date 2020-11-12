 Skip to main content
Now here's a weird looking gadget. It would primarily be used in the kitchen, but might also be used on the back porch or in a family/recreation room. Can you tell us what it is? If you think you know, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a high-dollar muscle massager. Coming up with the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Jeremy Medley, Judy Kopfman, Larry Ross and Sam Peters. None of you are "sore" losers, that's for sure!

