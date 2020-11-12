TAKE A GUESS

Now here's a weird looking gadget. It would primarily be used in the kitchen, but might also be used on the back porch or in a family/recreation room. Can you tell us what it is? If you think you know, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!