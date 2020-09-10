Your first thought might be that this week's Take a Guess is a medical stethoscope, but it's not. This instrument has a very specific purpose. Do you think you know what it is? If so, take a guess! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue! Last week's Take a Guess was a corn slitter. It is used to remove kernels of corn from the cob. Coming up with the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Lindy Ginn, Judy Kopfman and Sam Peters.
