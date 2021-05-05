This interesting collection of various sized plastic disks and oblong guides became quite popular for a period of time back in the 1960s. Do you know what the product was called? If you think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was an insulated cubical built into the outside of some homes where milkmen left their wares for the homeowner to pick up in the morning. These folks came up with the right answer: Ray Fauset, Susan Smith Kline, Vickie Golden, Mary White Roney, Charlotte Brady, Mike Bowers, Chris Layne, D.W. Underwood, Penny Robinson, Donna Earhart and Judy Kopfman. Now go milk your newfound notoriety for all it is worth!