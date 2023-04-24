The actor George Reeves will always be known as the 1950s version of Superman. Despondent about being typecast by the role, he is believed to have committed suicide. Before playing the role of Superman, the actor had a small part in a movie that is regarded as one of Hollywood's greatest films of all time. Do you know what it was? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!