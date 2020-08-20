This odd looking food accessory, pictured to the left of a writing pen for size comparison, has a very specific and helpful purpose. Any idea what that purpose might be? If so, take a guess — but you've got to be specific! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page.
If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess is used for baking cakes with different color layers or center and outer sections. Putting icing on the cake by giving the right answer were Marjorie Smith, Mark Easter, Donna Earhart, Judy Kopfman, Jeanne Wilson Johnson, Sam Peters, Jim Ragland, Joni Jones, Barbara Yeats, Nikki McCasland, Joan Arning and Susan Smith Kline. Thanks, folks...and feel free to bake the editor one if you'd like!
