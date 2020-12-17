 Skip to main content
This gadget may look strange, but if you were a mechanic back in the day, you would have considered this device a necessity. Do you know what it is or are you willing to take a guess? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a bread slicer. Coming up with the correct answer were Heather Garner, Susan Smith Kline, Sam Peters, Judy Kopfman, Patti Schnable and Larry Ross. However you slice it, these folks are definitely NOT "loafers!"

