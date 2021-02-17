 Skip to main content
This week's Take a Guess may leave a few of our readers scratching their heads. What in the world are these weird-shaped objects ? If you know what they are, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a device to dehorn farm animals. While they have no interest in tooting their own horn, we feel it important to recognize the folks who came up with the correct answer. They are Dave Foshee, Leigh Sullivan Monk, Norma Bunch Glenn, Steven Burdick, Chris Layne, Judy Kopfman, Susan Smith Kline, Larry Ross, Jim and Nancy Bullis, and Donna Earhart. Moooooooo!

