This week's Take a Guess is a big help when you've got some work to do in the kitchen. Do you know what it is? If not, are you willing to take a guess? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was an antique washing machine. Cleaning up by coming up with the correct response by press time were Larry Ross, Sam Peters, Paul Pinkston, Eugene Rich and Ray Fauset.