OK, this week's Take a Guess is one weird-looking gadget from the 1970s. Any idea what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a doorstop burglar alarm. Coming up with the correct answer were Susan Smith Kline, Charlotte Brady, Ray Fauset, Mike Bowers and Judy Kopfman. Congratulations on figuring out a tough one!