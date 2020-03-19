TAKE A GUESS
Here's a helpful little home device that could be very handy around the house unless you use it for the wrong purpose. Any idea what the RIGHT purpose could be? Give us a call at our office at 573-756-8927 or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Meanwhile, last week's Take a Guess was a milk pasteurizer. Coming up with the right answer was Nancy Bullis, Trapper Botkin, Bettye Warner, Mary Ruessig, Joyce Eaton (a 48-year subscriber!), Jim Dugal, Chris Jenkins, Gail Delashaw and Susan Smith Kline. Milk your fame for all it's worth, folks!

