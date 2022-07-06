 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is a replica of a very special telephone made in the 1890s. It was quite "the thing" to own one of these beautiful pieces of telephone artistry. Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a Roman dodecahedron. Coming up with the rather obscure answer were Paul Oberlander, Susan Smith Kline, Ray Fauset and Judy Kopfman! 

