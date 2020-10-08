 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAKE A GUESS
0 comments

TAKE A GUESS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an important tool in keeping you healthy and possibly not losing your friends. Do you know what it is? If you do — or think you do — send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess was a straight pin holder, although several similar answers (think "ring holder") were also accepted. Coming up with the right answer was Gail DeLashaw, Betty Allen Bynum, Judy Kopfman, Soma Pi, Richard Stephens, Larry Ross, Mark Easter and Mike Bowers. Way to pin the tail on the donkey, folks!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES
News

FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES

The Farmington Press has closed its office on Columbia Street and has moved to the Daily Journal office at 1513 S. St. Joe Drive in Park Hills…

+5
Baby Boomers bounce back!
News

Baby Boomers bounce back!

Tickets for the 18th annual Baby Boomers Reunion Concert go on sale Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Farmington Community Civic Center.

FALL YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
News

FALL YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD

The Nancy Weber Garden Club, in partnership with Belgrade State Bank, recently presented its "Fall Yard of the Season Award" to Dan and Ellen …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess isn't just clowning around. This antique has a special use beyond just being a colorful little nicknack. Do you know …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News