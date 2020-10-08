This week's Take a Guess is an important tool in keeping you healthy and possibly not losing your friends. Do you know what it is? If you do — or think you do — send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a straight pin holder, although several similar answers (think "ring holder") were also accepted. Coming up with the right answer was Gail DeLashaw, Betty Allen Bynum, Judy Kopfman, Soma Pi, Richard Stephens, Larry Ross, Mark Easter and Mike Bowers. Way to pin the tail on the donkey, folks!
