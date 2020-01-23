{{featured_button_text}}
This strange looking little gadget has one unique purpose. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office (573-756-8927) or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins (kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com).

If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess is an antique kitchen tool used in the baking of tea cakes. The only three who came up with the right answer were Bettye Warner, Nancy Bullis and Donna Earhart. Tip of the hat to you, ladies!

