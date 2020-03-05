You have free articles remaining.
This unusual looking gizmo was dropped by the Farmington Press office last week by Trapper Botkin. Do you have any idea what it might be? Give us a call at our office at 573-756-8927 or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's Farmington Press.
Last week we had a production mix-up and the wrong Take a Guess photo was published. The weird looking object that was supposed to appear in the Feb. 27th issue was a fruit peeler.