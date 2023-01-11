This week's Take a Guess has to be one of the most unique household items we've ever featured. We'll start off by telling you that it was used in the 1600s and we're guessing it did it's job extremely well. Here's what we want to know: 1) What kind of "thing" is it? and 2) What made it unique (and more full proof) than other similar items? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue and/or online!