This week's Take a Guess is a helpful gadget when you have a particular job on the farm you need to take care of. Do you know what it is? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

Last week's Take a Guess proved to be difficult for most of our readers. It was a tobacco shredder. Smokin' the internet with their correct response was Susan Smith Kline, Larry Ross and Leigh Sullivan Monk. Great job, folks!

