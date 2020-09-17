This week's Take a Guess is a handy tool used for a specific job. Do you know what it is? If so, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a mechanic's stethoscope. (We also accepted the answer: a device to find the source of a noise.) Impressing us with their encyclopedic knowledge of automotive repair were Judy Kopfman; Larry Ross; Mark Easter; Paul and Donna Earhart; Jeff Duckett; and Sam Peters.
