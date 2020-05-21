TAKE A GUESS
TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual "extra" found in bathrooms in years past. Any idea what it could be? If you think you know the answer, take a guess! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a refrigerator water bottle. Coming up with the correct answer were Linda Hogan, Penny Kennon, Jean Herrell, Mark Easter, Pam Brooks, Linda Tiefenauer Radford, Alice Louise Johnson, Nancy Bullis, Jeff Borchers and Pauline Harrington. Congratulations to all!

