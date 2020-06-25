This week's Take a Guess will probably be an easy one for most of our readers. Any idea what this little tool is and what it's used for? If you think you know what it is, let us know! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave it on the Farmington Press Facebook page.
Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Last week's Take a Guess was a glove clip. The chain was meant to wrap around a purse handle. Handing us the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Anita Angell Michaels and Mark Easter. Congratulations!
