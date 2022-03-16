 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is a kitchen tool that has a specific name and purpose. Do you know what those are? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a Himalayan calendar. Guessing the right answer by press time were these real geniuses: Anita Angell Michaels, Gail Delashaw, Charlotte Brady, Susan Smith Kline, Mike Bowers, Ray Fauset and Judy Kopfman. Great job, crew!

