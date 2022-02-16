 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This ominous looking tool was used by both physicians and veterinarians back in the 17th and 18th centuries. Any idea what it was called and used for? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a Mammatus cloud. A cellular pattern of pouches hanging underneath the base of a cloud, typically a cumulonimbus raincloud, although they may be attached to other classes of parent clouds. Coming up with the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Judy Kopfman, Ray Fauset, Will Straughn and Mike Bowers. Congratulations to all!

