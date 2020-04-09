This week's Take a Guess is something that everyone has in their house, it's just a lot fancier than the one pictured here. So, what is this object? If you want to guess, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page.
Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.
Last week's Take a Guess was a toughie with absolutely no one getting the answer right. What was it? A battery charger for electric and hybrid vehicles. I know. It was too hard. This week should be a lot easier.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!