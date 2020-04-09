× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week's Take a Guess is something that everyone has in their house, it's just a lot fancier than the one pictured here. So, what is this object? If you want to guess, send an email to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page.

Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue.

Last week's Take a Guess was a toughie with absolutely no one getting the answer right. What was it? A battery charger for electric and hybrid vehicles. I know. It was too hard. This week should be a lot easier.

