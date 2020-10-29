This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking item from another time and place. Can you guess what it was used for? If you do, or think you do, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a game played with marbles that was sold in the 60s and 70s under the name Aggravation. The game was also marketed by another company as Wahoo. Coming up with the right answer were
Nelda Ferguson Holliday, Paul Oberlander, Steven Burdick, Linda Harper Pope, Chrissy Joy, Teresa Engelke, Scott Sikes, Ray Fauset, Julie Koderick, Mary Eckhoff, Sam Peters, Bowers, Nancy Dismuke, Nancy Bullis, Clarissa Rackovan and John Lister. Hey, we've got a lot of aggravated people out there...LOL!
