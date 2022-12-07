This week's Take a Guess is ornate, it's made of bronze, and it sort of looks pretty too. The question is, "What the heck is it?" Do you know what it is? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!