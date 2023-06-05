We all know what that pink glob is on the comics pages — it's Silly Putty! This week's Take a Guess is known far and wide, but do you remember how it was packaged? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!
The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a slot to dispose of used razor blades. The folks who came up with the "cutting edge" answer were Paul Oberlander, Mitchall ODoniel, Mike Bowers, John Lister, Ron Allen, D.W. Underwood, Kathryn Crouch, Rich Luebcke, Will Straughn, Judy Kopfman, Gary Jones, Randy Rodgers, Mike Bowers, and John Lister. Congratulations to all!