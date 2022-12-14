This week's Take a Guess is one of the strangest statues in the whole wide world. It depicts a man riding his upside-down horse. It is actually a parody of another statue in a nearby park. Can you name the city where the statue can be found? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!