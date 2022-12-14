 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's Take a Guess is one of the strangest statues in the whole wide world. It depicts a man riding his upside-down horse. It is actually a parody of another statue in a nearby park. Can you name the city where the statue can be found? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!

The correct answer to last week's Take a Guess was a corner protector for furniture and other items you don't want to be nicked. Coming up with the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Teresa Engelke, Scott Combs, Bruce Poff, Mike Bowers and Judy Kopfman. Good job, folks!

