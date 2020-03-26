You have free articles remaining.
This week's Take a Guess may look like a kite, but it's not. Any idea what it is? Give us a call at our office at 573-756-8927 or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. Those who guess the right answer will have their name appear in next week's Farmington Press.
Last week's Take a Guess fooled more than a few of our "contestants." It was an egg cutter! Getting the right answer were Mary Eakins Bulis, Dawn Jackson, Laura Long Helbig and Larry Ross.
